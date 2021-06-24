Azerbaijani Navy drills at Caspian Sea wrap up

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Tactical exercises held by the Azerbaijani Naval Forces at the Caspian Sea have ended, the Defence Ministry press service reported on June 23.

During the drills, the skills of commanders and staff in organizing combat activity and managing forces in battle were improved. The goal was achieved and the tasks were successfully completed.

“In the course of summing up the results, the commanding staff highly appreciated the participation of the military personnel of the Naval Forces in the exercises,” the ministry reported.

The two-stage drills by the Azerbaijani Navy at the Caspian Sea started on June 22 and lasted till June 23.

The drills were held in line with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defence.



