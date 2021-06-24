Former Azerbaijani captive loses sight, following beatings by Armenians during war

By Trend





Former Azerbaijani captive Elman Hajiyev said that after the beating he endured from the Armenians during the Karabakh war, he lost sight, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku while giving testimony at the court session on the criminal case of Armenian servicemen Ludwig Mkrtychyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani captives during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war.

“Mkrtychyan beat me by using a machine gun, broke my nose and then they threw us into the mud,” Hajiyev added.