Russian peacekeepers ensure peace and security in Karabakh, says Putin

By Trend





With the decisive contribution of Russia, the conflict in Karabakh was stopped, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports citing the Kremlin's website.

Putin delivered the statement via video message to the participants and guests of the 9th Moscow International Security Conference.

“Russian peacekeepers reliably guarantee peace and security in the region, do a lot to improve the humanitarian situation, demining territories and restoring social infrastructure,” the Russian president noted.

Russia never forgets about the responsibility it bears for the security and prosperity of neighboring countries, with which we are brought together by inextricable historical, cultural and human ties, added Putin.

“We intend to continue to contribute to the de-escalation of regional conflicts, the strengthening of peace and stability on our common continent,” said Putin.



