AZAL to launch special flights to Tel Aviv

By Trend

Starting from July 11, “Azerbaijan Airlines” will launch special flights on the Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku route, Trend reports citing press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

The flights will be operated weekly on Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as in the Airline’s accredited agencies.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

According to the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Israeli citizens can travel to Azerbaijan from June 21, subject to the provision of:

? a certificate proving that a passenger has had a full course of COVID-19 vaccine (COVID-passport), or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19;

? a certificate of negative PCR test result for COVID-19 issued within 72 hours before departure.

When entering Azerbaijan by air, Israeli citizens under 18 years old can provide only a certificate of negative PCR test result; no certificates are required for children under one year old.

Azerbaijani citizens planning to travel in this direction must check their right to enter the territory of Israel. The entry requirements for Israel during COVID-19 pandemic are presented on the Airline's website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-israel.

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is available on the Airline's official website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics.

When traveling from Tel Aviv to Baku, you can take COVID-19 test at any state-accredited clinic or laboratory. It is desirable to have QR code embedded on a certificate with negative PCR test result confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up formalities at the airport.

Passengers traveling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to flight departure.