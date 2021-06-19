Unblocking of transport routes in S. Caucasus creates huge co-op opportunities - Azerbaijani FM

By Trend





The unblocking of transport routes in the South Caucasus creates tremendous opportunities for cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

The minister made the statement while speaking at the panel discussion entitled ‘South Caucasus: New Opportunities for Regional Peace and Cooperation’ within the framework of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya (Turkey).

"After the Second Karabakh War, a new reality has formed in the region. Taking this into account, the existing formats of trilateral relations can and should be expanded," the minister said.

"There are many options for trilateral cooperation in the region, and all these countries will benefit from the unblocking of transport routes," Bayramov said.

"Thus, there is a huge cooperative potential for all countries of the region, and it is necessary to develop this area of ??interaction," the FM noted.