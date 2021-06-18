Baku condemns Yerevan's claims about alliance deal with Ankara

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenia shows it is far from peace, cooperation and development by rejecting the regional cooperation platform proposed by Baku and Ankara, the Foreign Ministry said on June 18.

The ministry made the remarks in a comment on the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s allegations that the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations newly-signed by the Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders is against the Armenian people.

“By rejecting the regional cooperation platform proposed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey and presenting it as a ‘threat to the Armenian people’ and ‘threat to the region’, the Armenian Foreign Ministry clearly demonstrates how far Armenia is from peace, cooperation and development,” the ministry said.

The statement added that the Armenian Foreign Ministry still fails to realize that it was indeed Armenia's decades-long aggressive policy, its claims to the territory of the neighboring state, its policy of serving the interests of a group of persons rather than the welfare of its population, and finally, its revanchist position that have been directed against the Armenian people.

“This uncompromising position of Armenia is a major impediment to peace and security in the region,” the ministry noted.

It said that it is “quintessentially hypocritical for the Armenian Foreign Ministry to speak of international law since Armenia has grossly violated the fundamental norms of international law for decades, including the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, as well as the human rights of up to one million Azerbaijanis”.

The statement stressed that Armenia must first learn to respect international law while referring to it.

The ministry underlined that a new regional situation and unique opportunities for regional cooperation have emerged with the liberation of Azerbaijani territories.

“Realizing this situation, it would be Armenia's decision either to take advantage of cooperation or vice versa. As stated in the Shusha Declaration, Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue their joint efforts to ensure global and regional peace, stability and security in accordance with the principles and norms of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations,” the statement added.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which was signed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s first official visit to Shusha, Karabakh on June 15 eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.