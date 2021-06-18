Azerbaijan takes part in Turkey’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum

By Trend





The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will begin in Turkey on June 18, at which Azerbaijan will be represented by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Some 2,000 people are expected to attend the event, organized through the support of the Turkish Presidential Administration and the Foreign Ministry of this country.

The global and regional issues, the ways of resolving crises and conflicts will be discussed at the forum with the participation of 12 heads of state and government, other influential politicians, representatives of science, business, and media.