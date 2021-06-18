Azerbaijan to join flight-tactical drills in Turkey

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Air Force's flight and technical staff and aircraft have left for Turkey's Konya to participate in the Anatolian Eagle - 2021 joint flight-tactical exercises, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Azerbaijan's two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft will be involved in the exercises that will start on June 21.

In late May-early June, a group of Azerbaijani servicemen took part in the Anatolian Phoenix-2021 exercises in Konya. Servicemen from different countries joined the drills held at an airbase in Konya.

On June 3, Azerbaijan and Turkey held a high-level military dialogue to discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation in the security, military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, defence industry, and other spheres.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.