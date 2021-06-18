Russia supports rapid delimitation of border between Armenia and Azerbaijan - MFA

By Trend





Russia has managed to reduce tension on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan recently, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova made the remark at the briefing on June 17, Trend reports referring to TASS.

“Appropriate consultations on the regulation of this issue will continue,” the spokesperson said.

Zakharova stressed that Russia continues to make active mediation efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation.

"Close coordination has been established with Baku and Yerevan through the foreign ministry, ministry of defense and border services,” the spokesperson said.

“As a sustainable and long-term solution to the problem, we see the rapid beginning of work on the delimitation of the border between the two countries with its further demarcation,” Zakharova added. “We confirm our readiness to render the most active assistance to this process."



