TODAY.AZ / Politics

Turkish equipment used in Karabakh for de-mining operations - Trend TV

17 June 2021 [18:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Mine clearance in Azerbaijan's liberated territories (from Armenian occupation) with the help MEMATT (Mechanical Mine-Clearing Equipment), a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, junior sergeant Mirsafar Aliyev told Trend’s Karabakh bureau.

He noted that the equipment is controlled from a distance of 500 meters.

“In the event of an explosion during de-mining, the staff is safe. The equipment is capable of neutralizing mines located at a depth of 20-25 cm, in an area from 500 to 1,000 meters long and 170 cm wide," he said.



