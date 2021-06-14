UNHCR welcomes US support for its programs in Azerbaijan

By Trend

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is grateful to the Government of the United States of America for its generous contributions to UNHCR’s protection and assistance programmes in Azerbaijan.

With the continued support of the U.S. Bureau for Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM), who remains the largest donor to UNHCR programmes in Azerbaijan, the organization has been able to deliver vital emergency humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to refugees and asylum-seekers residing in Azerbaijan whose livelihoods were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States’ commitment to providing flexible funding has been critical as it gives UNHCR essential flexibility to determine how best to protect and assist those displaced people who are in greatest need or at greatest risk.

“The United States is not only a consistent and trusted partner, but also a compassionate and flexible donor which does not hesitate to provide additional emergency funds to support vulnerable refugees, IDPs and stateless persons at times of critical needs,” said Guido Ambroso, UNHCR Representative to Azerbaijan.

As the COVID-19 pandemic and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have combined to exacerbate existing risks and cause new displacement within Azerbaijan, we remain grateful for the long-standing support of the United States, which allows UNHCR to continue to provide protection, legal support, and pursue durable solutions for refugees, IDPs and stateless persons throughout the country.