Azerbaijan has commissioned up to 60 modular-type accommodation points for servicemen, Defence Ministry press-secretary Anar Eyvazov has said.

He noted that under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order, measures are underway to ensure the comprehensive provision of the service in military units deployed on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the extensive support for the military personnel and the improvement of their social and living conditions.

"Up to 60 modular-type accommodation points supplied with modern equipment and devices for various purposes have been commissioned for the military personnel on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. The living conditions of the servicemen serving in these units have been improved. Even better conditions have been created for their daily, combat and service activities," Eyvazov said.

First Army Corps Commander Hikmat Hasanov said that military units will continue to be built in liberated lands.

He said that after the victory, there was a need to deploy troops on the liberated areas, in connection with which bases and residential complexes were built. Hasanov added that the construction work continues.

"Residential complexes cover all types of personnel recreation, leisure, medical care, logistics. Gas, water, and electricity lines are being re-laid to military units on the liberated territories. A lot of work has been done in this sphere," he said.

Hasanov noted that all this ensures that an Azerbaijani soldier is engaged in more effective, excellent combat training. He stressed that 90 percent of Azerbaijani troops had already been supplied with housing in modern residential complexes and the work in this sphere will continue systematically.

It should be noted that Eyvazov and Hasanov made the remarks in an interview with journalists who visited modular military units in the liberated lands.

As part of the visit, the journalists viewed the conditions created in the modular military units, supplied with modern equipment and built on the liberated territories under Aliyev's order.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to unblock all economic and transport communications in the region.



