When I arrived in Aghdam, I found family members of people that fled Khojaly massacre - famous photographer

By Trend

When I arrived in the city of Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation I found all of the family members of the people that have fled the Khojaly massacre, famous photographer Reza Degati said, Trend reports.

Degati made the statement during the visit of representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

He noted that he first to Aghdam in 1992 just after he heard about the Khojaly massacre.

“When I arrived here in the city of Aghdam I found all of the family members of the people that have fled the Khojaly and they all have come here looking for bodies of their family members that were brought here by the International Red Cross. So these are all the photographs taken at this time, the moment of the people looking for the bodies of their family members,” he said.

Degati added that after he photographed the Khojaly massacre he continued and photographed the Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Shusha, which also were occupied by Armenian Armed Forces for nearly 30 years.

