Reconstruction began already in Azerbaijani Aghdam, city is unrecognizable - top official

By Trend

The reconstruction process has began already in Azerbaijani city of Aghdam, liberated from Armenian occupation and the city is unrecognizable, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the statement during the visit of representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

He noted that this is the second time diplomatic corps are visiting Aghdam since it was liberated.

“We can see that the reconstruction process has already started in Aghdam. I myself couldn’t recognize many things, a lot of things have changed,” he said.

He pointed out that Aghdam is known as the Hiroshima of the Caucasus.

“However it is the strategy of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev to make the Aghdam city into one of the most beautiful cities of the region and most importantly to provide for safe return of IDPs and inhabitants of Aghdam back after nearly 30 years,” Hajiyev said.