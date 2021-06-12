TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani army consolidating in liberated lands - Trend TV

11 June 2021 [18:51] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has organized a media tour of modular military units created in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The film crew of the Trend Karabakh bureau visited the military unit and viewed the conditions created.

During the media tour, it was noted that the main goal is to create modern military units equipped with modern equipment for organizing the service and combat activities of the personnel of the Ministry of Defense in the liberated territories, as well as creating living conditions for military personnel.



Print version

Views: 15

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also