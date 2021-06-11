Azerbaijani President, First Lady express condolences to Russia's Patriarch

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have expressed condolences to Russia's Patriarch Kirill over the death of Archbishop of the Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexander Ischein, Azertag reported on June 11.

In a letter sent to Kirill, the president and the first lady have praised Archbishop Alexander’s contribution to strengthen Azerbaijani-Russian friendship, interreligious solidarity.

Earlier today, Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Archbishop Iscehin in a post in her Instagram account, describing him a “sincere, kind and generous person”.

“His unwavering devotion to his profession, his contribution to the development of multicultural values and the expansion of dialogue between religions and civilizations earned him great love and respect in Azerbaijan. His blessed memory will always live in our hearts. On this sad day, I pray to the Almighty God to rest his soul in peace and grant patience to his relatives and loved ones!” the post reads.

Alexander Ischein was award both by Ilham Aliyev and by Vladimir Putin during his lifetime for his contribution to the Azerbaijani-Russia ties.

President Aliyev in June 2012 awarded Ischein Dostlug Order for his outstanding achievements in the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. Receiving the award in a ceremony hosted at the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, Ischein had praised Azerbaijan for creating equal conditions for all peoples and religions, stressing that "Multinationality is our wealth. In Azerbaijan, each nation retains its own culture and traditions. Representatives of all religions enjoy equal opportunities in the country.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also conferred Friendship Order upon Ischein in 2017 for his contribution to the activities of the Russian diaspora, as well as his role in strengthening inter-faith understanding and cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.