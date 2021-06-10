U.S. eyes participation in reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku and Washington have discussed U.S. companies’ involvement in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stated in his Twitter account on June 9.

Speaking about his meeting with the visiting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, Mikayilov wrote that they have discussed the development of economic and trade relations and the U.S. companies’ investments in Azerbaijan’s economy.

Philip Reeker was also received by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on June 9 to discus strategic partnership and regional challenges, including the Armenian-Azerbaijani border tensions. During that meeting, Reeker noted that Azerbaijan is a strong partner country, adding that Washington attaches great importance to relations with Baku.

It should be noted that earlier this year, U.S. Ambassador Earle Litzenberger congratulated Azerbaijan on the restoration of its territorial integrity and expressed the U.S readiness to participate in the restoration of the lands liberated from Armenia.

Azerbaijan will carry out restoration and reconstruction work in its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction and development of the economy.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and the U.S had a trade turnover of $660.8 million in 2020. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $24.9 million, while import to $635.9 million. In addition, the total turnover between the two countries amounted to $176.3 million during the period of January-April 2021.