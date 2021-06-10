CIS executive secretary stresses need for Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation

By Trend





All measures need be taken to launch the peace process and resolve the remaining problems on the delimitation of the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said at the ‘Primakov Readings’ forum in Russian Moscow, Trend reports referring to NEWS.ru website.

It’s important to return to a peaceful life between the two peoples and the two countries, Lebedev said.

According to him, when the situation in Karabakh escalated, the CIS countries made efforts to induce both sides to end the bloodshed at the level of heads of state and foreign ministers.

The official highly appreciated the level of control over the ceasefire [between Armenia and Azerbaijan after the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] and the role of Russia in this process, stressing that now politicians are trying to prevent the resumption of conflict situations on the border.

Meanwhile, provocations were carried out in recent days by Armenia on the state border with Azerbaijan are leading to escalation of the situation in the region.

So, on May 27, at about 03:00 (GMT+4), sabotage groups from Armenia crossed the state border of Azerbaijan and tried to carry out mining of the Azerbaijani territories and other provocative actions.

Two sabotage and reconnaissance groups crossed the state border of Azerbaijan in two directions. One consisted of nine, and the other consisted of 15 soldiers. The movement of sabotage and reconnaissance groups was taken under control. The Azerbaijani army took immediate measures against the groups when the Armenian servicemen mined supply routes and other roads in the territory of Azerbaijan.

As a result, four Armenian soldiers were disarmed and detained, including one officer from the first sabotage-reconnaissance group and two soldiers from the other (six people in total).