Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opens unique opportunities for developing fully integrated region – envoy

By Trend





Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opens unique opportunities for developing a fully integrated region, Trend quoted Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov as saying.

“The most fundamental change that happened in 2020 was the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, since it opens unique opportunities for developing fully integrated region and involving Armenia and other countries in communication and transportation projects and finally breaking this stalemate that has been there for almost 30 years. This opportunity should not be missed. I encourage and urge my American colleagues to look at this as opportunity and focus on the future which is promising not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but the entire region,” he said addressing the 5th Annual Trans-Caspian Forum.

The ambassador expressed hope that American colleagues will see that as opportunity for integration of the entire region, for moving forward for opening the communications and finally, turning the region into a region of complete integration, peace and longstanding prosperity.



