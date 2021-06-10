TODAY.AZ / Politics

Russian, Turkish foreign ministries discuss situation in Karabakh region

10 June 2021 [11:19] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russia and Turkey discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region during the consultations of the foreign ministries, Trend reports with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The activity of the Russian-Turkish joint center to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was highly assessed.

An agreement was made to continue the work on restoring economic and transport links in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

