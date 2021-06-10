Broadcast of first release of Real - Trend program

The broadcast of the first release of the Real-Trend program took place within a project jointly implemented by Real TV and the Trend News Agency, Trend reports on June 9.

At the first release of the program, issues related to the transformation of oil revenues into human capital, the work carried out to strengthen the economy, new prospects to be created by the Zangazur corridor for the South Caucasus region and other economic issues were discussed.

Participants of the Real-Trend program, which will be broadcast every Wednesday at 15:30 (GMT +4) on Real TV, will discuss the most relevant economic news of the week.

The guests to be invited to the Real TV studio and Trend News Agency will discuss the challenges facing Azerbaijan. The topics discussed will include the daily concerns of the Great Return [of Azerbaijani IDPs] to the liberated [from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] territories of Azerbaijan, the tasks put on the agenda by the 4th industrial revolution, the future benefits from the Smart Village and Smart City projects, and other issues.

The first release of the program: