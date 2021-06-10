Heydar Aliyev Foundation restores mosques in Shusha

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is working on restoration and repair of religious monuments in Shusha after years of destruction under Armenian occupation.

The historic mosques, namely, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque and Saatli Mosque were designed by architect Karbalayi Safikhan Karabakhi, one of the representatives of Karabakh architecture schools.

These mosques have been included in the list of historical and cultural monuments of national importance.

The religious monuments were vandalized the occupation of Shusha city by the Armenians.

The interior of Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was destroyed, the decor of the minarets was damaged. The covering and other architectural elements were destroyed as well.

The first stage of the reconstruction has been completed. Now the work is underway in the second stage.

Stones in the walls of the mosque are put in accordance with the original project.

Assessment work is being carried out with the participation of foreign experts in Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, which was destroyed as a result of the Armenian occupation.

After the occupation of Shusha city by Armenians, Saatli historic mosque was destroyed and turned into ruins.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation is engaged in restoration work of Azerbaijan’s religious and historical monuments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region after the liberation of the country’s territories from the Armenian occupation.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions were destroyed on Azerbaijan's occupied territories.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.

Local and foreign experts are working on the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.





</body> </html>