Bosnia-Herzegovina MPs witness Armenian-inflicted destructions in Aghdam

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

A delegation from Bosnia and Herzegovina has paid a visit to Aghdam region liberated from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war in 2020 to witness Armenian-inflicted destructions in the region, Trend reported on June 8.

Members of the delegation led by the chairman of the House of Peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Parliamentary Assembly, Bakir Izetbegovic, reviewed the ruins of the Armenian-destroyed Aghdam State Drama Theatre.

The guests were informed about the damage that the Armenian armed forces inflicted on the Azerbaijani cultural heritage, including the Aghdam State Drama Theatre. No building was left intact in Aghdam.

Then the guests reviewed the Juma Mosque in Aghdam. They were informed that the mosque was built in 1868-1870 by architect Karbalai Safihan Garabagi. The mosque belongs to the Karabakh architectural school. Armenia destroyed its minarets, the roof of the mosque collapsed from several sides.

They were informed that the representatives of small-numbered peoples peacefully coexist, various religious confessions operate in Azerbaijan. Churches and synagogues are being repaired and restored at the state level. However, Armenia insulted the Muslim world and Islam by keeping cattle and pigs in mosques in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The guests visited the 1st Alley of Martyrs in Aghdam, where Azerbaijani servicemen killed in the first Karabakh war and some civilians killed during the 1992 Khojaly genocide, were buried.

The delegation members also visited Azerbaijani National Hero Allahverdi Bagirov's grave located in the alley and revered his memory.

The guests were informed that the Armenians excavated and destroyed most of the graves in the alley with the aim of plundering.

As part of the visit, the delegation also visited the Imaret complex where the palace of the founder of the Karabakh Khanate Panah Ali khan is located. It is one of the historical and architectural structures subjected to Armenian vandalism in Aghdam.

This historical and architectural monument of the 18th century is one of the first estates of the khan dynasty and consists of two buildings. As opposed to other khan's palaces located on the Azerbaijani territory, it was a luxurious house.

Therefore, it was also called Panah Ali khan's castle. Like other historical, cultural, and religious monuments on the occupied territories, Panah Ali khan's palace was desecrated and vandalized by the Armenians. It was used as a stable.

The Imaret cemetery located near khan's palace, where many representatives of the dynasty of the Karabakh khans were buried, was also vandalized by the Armenians.

Here are the tombs of Panah Ali khan, Ibrahim Khalil Khan and Mehdigulu Khan, as well as the tombstone of poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan.

Occupied by Armenian forces in 1993, Aghdam is known as the Hiroshima of the Caucasus for the level of destruction during three decades of occupation.

Azerbaijan returned Aghdam, along with Kalbajar and Lachin regions in line with the November 10 trilateral statement that ended the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.