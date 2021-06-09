Azerbaijan eliminating damage caused by Armenia to nature of liberated lands

By Trend





Within almost 30 years, Armenia has left no stone unturned in the de-occupied Azerbaijani lands, Trend reports.

Armenians have destroyed forests, strips with green spaces, carried out ecological terror and ecocide. Now, after the historic victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day second Karabakh war, the consequences of the damage done to the nature of the liberated lands by the Armenians are being eliminated.

However, the reality is that the complete restoration of the destroyed nature of Karabakh will take many years.

In recent months, a large number of seedlings have been planted in the liberated territories; continuous work is underway to plant trees and grow new forests. To this end, the regional centers of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan have accelerated the process of growing different types of seedlings.

Jahid Mammadov, Head of the Aghjabadi District Forestry Center, told Trend's Karabakh Bureau correspondent that many seedlings were grown and planted in the liberated territories under the auspices of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Work is underway to increase the number of seedlings and expand the area of ??forest belts in the region.

The main task for the coming period is landscaping other adjacent territories, as well as planting mulberry tree seedlings for the development of sericulture.



