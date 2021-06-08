Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on execution of state budget for 2020

By Trend





The bill on the execution of the state budget for 2020 was submitted for discussion in the third reading and approved at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on June 8.

In accordance with the bill, revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget for 2020 amounted to 24.7 billion manat ($14.5 billion), expenses - 26.4 billion manat ($15.5 billion).

The budget deficit amounted to 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion). The free balance on the Single Treasury Account amounted to 1.5 billion manat ($882 million) as of January 1, 2021.