TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on execution of state budget for 2020

08 June 2021 [16:41] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The bill on the execution of the state budget for 2020 was submitted for discussion in the third reading and approved at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on June 8.

In accordance with the bill, revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget for 2020 amounted to 24.7 billion manat ($14.5 billion), expenses - 26.4 billion manat ($15.5 billion).

The budget deficit amounted to 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion). The free balance on the Single Treasury Account amounted to 1.5 billion manat ($882 million) as of January 1, 2021.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/206824.html

Print version

Views: 11

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also