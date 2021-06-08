Azerbaijani ambassador shares post of famous photographer on Kalbajar mines

By Trend





Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev shared on his Twitter account the publication of the world-famous photographer Reza Deghati in Kalbajar, Trend reports.

In the publication, Deghati posted a video where he spoke about the details of the death of Azerbaijani journalists as a result of a mine explosion.

“Two Azerbaijani journalists were killed here, when their car hit one out a million landmines planted by Armenian forces in Karabakh. After their military defeat, before leaving they planted thousands more landmines and booby traps. Against all international treaties and Geneva convention the Armenian government refuses to give the landmines map, causing hundreds of new deaths and mutilations specially civilians and delaying the reconstruction and refugees return,” Deghati said.

He also noted, that a number of Armenian soldiers were arrested recently when they were trying to illegally cross the lands and plant the mines in the areas mainly populated by Azerbaijani civilians.



