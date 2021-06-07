Release of Russian policeman who killed young Azerbaijani - violation of international law - Georgian expert

By Trend





The release of a traffic police inspector after his murder of 19-year-old Azerbaijani Vakil Abdullayev near Novosibirsk is a clear violation of international law, Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor at Sokhumi State University (Georgia), Elguja Kavtaradze told Trend.

According to him, this is not the first illegal act against Azerbaijanis in Russia by law enforcement agencies and courts.

Decisions made in Russia on the basis of racism in the first place pose a very serious threat to its own security, the expert believes.

The expert also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.