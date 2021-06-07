Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center calls on for provision on mine maps by Armenia

By Trend





Nizami Ganjavi International Center condemns international attacks against journalists, media professionals and associated personal, as such, in situations of armed conflict, and calss upon all parties to put an end to such practicies, Trend reports.

"Deliberate targeting of civilians and other protected persons, and the commission of systematic, flagrant and widespread violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in situations of armed conflict may constitute a threat to international peace and security, and reaffirms in this regard its readiness to consider such situations and, where necessary, to adopt appropriate steps.

Two Azerbaijani journalists and an official were killed by a landmine explosion in the Kalbajar district. Four others were injured in the incident, which saw a truck blown up by an anti-tank mine. Our deep condolences to the families of the victims of the landmine explosion in Azerbaijan.

Landmines pose an ongoing threat to civilians and hinder post-conflict recovery efforts.

We call on UN and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to facilitate and accelerate the provision by Armenia of the maps of the mine areas. This could seriously help to eliminate the threat to the lives of a wide range of individuals, including journalists. This support can also be a great contribution to the establishment of justice, peace, security, and stability in the region," the statement said.

Signed:

Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Vice-President of the World Bank 1992-2000

Valdis Zatlers, President of Latvia 2007-2011

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius 2015-2018

Rosen Plevneliev, President of Bulgaria 2012-2017

Ivo Josipovic, President of Croatia 2010-2015

Zlatko Lagumdzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002

Chiril Gaburici, Prime Minister of Moldova 2015

Shaukat Aziz, Prime Minister of Pakistan 2004-2007

Abdulaziz Altwaijri, former Director General of ISESCO

Nathalie Goulet, Member of the French Senate

Rovshan Muradov, Secretary General of Nizami Ganjavi International Center