Azerbaijan opens two military units in liberated Aghdam

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has opened two more modular military units in Aghdam region liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020, the Defence Ministry reported on June 2.

The units, which have been supplied with modern equipment and various devices, were commissioned to better organize the military personnel's service and combat activities and improve their living conditions.

At the opening ceremony, Commander of the Army Corps, Major General Hikmat Hasanov conveyed Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's congratulations to the military personnel and wished them success. A group of distinguished servicemen received valuable gifts.

The office premises in the modular complexes are equipped with air conditioners, furniture, modern sanitary facilities, bedding, kitchen equipment, and generators to organize and conduct combat duty and troops' service at a high level.

The new military units in other liberated territories are being built as planned.

Steps to supply Azerbaijani army units stationed on the liberated territories, organize troops' service and improve the military personnel's social and living conditions are being taken under President Ilham Aliyev's order.

Azerbaijan has been opening military units in liberated regions to ensure the better reinforcement of its borders since the last year's war.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have failed to come to an agreement on the demarcation of their state border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The tension over border delineation gained fresh momentum following the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020.











