About $600,000 raised in marathon to support martyr families, war veterans

Over AZN 1 million ($588,235) have been raised since the start of a marathon on April 29 to support citizens affected by the last year’s war.

Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund executive director Akram Abdullayev made the remarks at a news conference held at the end of the marathon on May 31.

The executive director said that Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Great Britain, and Israel were in the top five countries that made the most donations from abroad.

The marathon was initiated by the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and the YASHAT Foundation that was set up to help families of martyrs and war veterans.

The marathon, which was financed and organized by the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, was aimed at calling on Azerbaijanis living abroad to donate to the YASHAT Foundation to support the second Karabakh war veterans and the families of martyrs.

The marathon that was held on May 25 from 21:00 to 23:00 was aired live in a video format on Azerbaijan Television (AzTV).

Compatriots from 63 countries, Azerbaijan's friends, as well as members of local communities in the country joined the marathon. Foreigners from six countries, including the United States, Turkey, Israel, Italy, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, made calls for joining the marathon.

The scope of the marathon was very wide. Even people from the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia, Brazil, and Ecuador took part in the marathon.