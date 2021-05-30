Construction of Art School in liberated Shusha to begin soon - presidential aide

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that Azerbaijan will soon start the construction of an art school named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha.

Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan has gratefully welcomed the initiative to build the school that is a gift from the chairman of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Dovlet Bahcheli.

The senior official noted that when President Ilham Aliyev received the Minister of National Education of Turkey on May 27, he said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the school, which is a gift offered by Turkey, was also reflected in the program during the upcoming visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Shusha.

"It was proposed to hold working discussions at the level of specialists in order to adapt the architectural design of the building of the art school to the peculiar architectural style of the city of Shusha.

There can be no talk of giving up this benevolent initiative. It is possible that the lack of a full report on the merits of the issue led to misunderstandings. We are confident that, in the context of mutual understanding, technical and architectural issues will be resolved at the working level, and the construction of an art school named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha will begin soon," he said.