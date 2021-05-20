State Security Service rules out any terror threat in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's State Security Service has ruled out any terror threat in the country.

In an official statement issued on May 19, the security agency dismissed as unfounded the information by the US State Department about a terror threat in Azerbaijan.

"We state that the information about the risks of a terrorist threat on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan does not correspond to reality and is unfounded,” the statement said.

The agency recalled that “there is information on the website of the US Department of State about the risk of infection with COVID-19 and the risk of high terrorist threat in Azerbaijan and the recommendation was made for the US citizens not to visit our country without urgent necessity”.

It stressed that the information was disseminated in the Azerbaijani segment of social networking platforms.

“At the same time, we state that lasting stability and peace created in our country as a result of the successful law-enforcement and security policy being pursued under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's leadership ensures the safety of our citizens and foreigners coming to Azerbaijan. At present, there is no risk of a terrorist threat for those who want to travel to our country," it added.