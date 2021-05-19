Azerbaijani FM, Turkic Council chief mull upcoming agenda

By Azernews

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Turkic Council Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev on May 18, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on May 18.



The two officials focused on Azerbaijan's cooperation with the Turkic Council, as well as the upcoming meetings and events of the organization.



They also discussed preparatory meetings for the summit of the Turkic Council member states to be held in autumn 2021, including the gathering of the senior representatives’ committee and a meeting of foreign ministers.



The sides discussed issues of further development of the organization.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan are members of the Turkic Council. Hungary is an observer state. The chairmanship of the Turkic Council passed from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States held in Baku on October 15, 2019.