Armenian munitions seized in liberated Khojavand

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Munitions left by the Armenian armed forces while fleeing during the 44-day war in autumn 2020 were found in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand region, the Interior Ministry’s press service reported on May 16.

The press service said that Lachin region's police officers found four various-caliber machine guns, one anti-tank grenade launcher, five hand grenades, 17 assault rifles, and 600 various-caliber rounds in the Armenian armed forces’ former military positions in the region’s Uchtapa territory.

The munitions were handed over to relevant agencies.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.