Khari Bulbul festival in Azerbaijan's Shusha became message to the world - MP

By Trend

The Khari Bulbul music festival held in Azerbaijan's Shusha city for the first time in 30 years became a message to the world, the head of the Return to Karabakh organization, Azerbaijani Parliament’s deputy Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend on May 15.

According to Ganjaliyev, this festival is very important, and first of all, its political significance should be emphasized.

"Holding the Khari Bulbul festival in Shusha a few months after the end of the Second Karabakh war and declaring the city the cultural capital of Azerbaijan became a message to the whole world," he said.

The MP added that currently big creative work is being carried out in the city.

Next year the 270th anniversary of the city of Shusha will be widely celebrated. In honor of the birthday of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyov, a number of events are planned to be held in September, he further noted.

Speaking about the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020), he noted that all communities living in Azerbaijan contributed to the victory in the war.

“The current festival has become a symbol of the multicultural traditions of Azerbaijan. In our country, all peoples live in conditions of friendship, brotherhood, unity and solidarity,” the MP said.

“It’s also of great importance that the festival was organized on the eve of the Ramadan holiday. Since the time of Panahali Khan, special attention has been paid to religious values ??in Shusha," concluded Ganjaliyev.

Shusha city was occupied by Armenian Armed Forces in 1992 and liberated from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh war.