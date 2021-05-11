Azerbaijan condemns all terror acts - Azerbaijani FM

By Trend





Azerbaijan condemns all acts of terror, and this once again speaks of the need for all states to unite against this phenomenon, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

The minister made the remark during a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“Now, during our discussions, information has been received that a tragedy has occurred in the Russian city of Kazan. As a result of the terrorist attack, people were injured and killed. It happened at school. I would like to express my condolences to the family members of the victims,” Bayramov said.