Mine-clearing operations begin in Azerbaijan's liberated villages

By Trend





Mine clearance work in villages of Azerbaijani district’s, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, will be carried out starting from the Aghdam district, Mayor of Aghdam districts Vagif Hasanov told the Karabakh bureau of Trend.

Hasanov gave information on the de-mining process in the liberated villages of Aghdam.

"We have planted more than 100,000 trees to restore zones with green spaces in the liberated villages. Moreover, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is working in this direction. In particular, preference is given to seedlings of fruit trees," added Hasanov.