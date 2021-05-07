Security agency arrests illegal armed group members

By Vafa Ismayilova

The State Security Service has arrested Azerbaijani nationals on charges of being members of illegal armed groups outside Azerbaijan, the service reported on its official website on May 7.

The security agency's official statement noted that the State Security Service continues comprehensive measures to timely detect and prevent threats to Azerbaijan's national security intersts, terrorist acts and other subversive activities.

It said that operational and search measures were carried out on the basis of materials collected in connection with the participation of Azerbaijani citizens in illegal armed formations outside the country and on the territory of other states.

The security agency stressed that during the investigation, solid suspicions arose that Azerbaijani citizens Yahya Mammadov, 44; Elnur Jabiyev, 36; and others took part in illegal armed groups in conflicts outside Azerbaijan.

"During the operational and search activities it was established that Yahya Mammadov and Elnur Jabiev left the country in November and December 2010, respectively, first left for Iran, and from there they illegally moved to Pakistan, where in the provinces of North Waziristan and Urugzai they took part in the activities of illegal armed formations in the Salahaddin Jamaat controlled by the Taliban," the statement said.

Under the criminal case initiated by the State Security Service over the above facts, Yahya Mammadov and Elnur Jabiyev were held responsible under Criminal Code Articles 12.1, 279.1 (participation in the activities of armed formations or groups not provided for by the Azerbaijani legislation).

"In relation to them, a court decision was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention. Both accused admitted their guilt and repented of their deeds. Currently, investigative and operational activities in the criminal case are ongoing," the statement said.



