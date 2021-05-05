Rights commissioner visits Naval Forces military unit

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Under the 2021 joint action plan signed by the Defence Ministry and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva and representatives of the ombudsman office visited a Naval Forces military unit on May 4, the Defence Ministry has reported.

As part of the visit, Aliyeva and others familiarized themselves with the conditions created for the personnel in the military unit, went up on the deck of the ships, inspected the mariners' dormitory, the canteen, and other facilities.

After giving a lecture on the protection of servicemen's rights, Aliyeva presented gifts to a group of soldiers who had distinguished themselves in the service.

The memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev was honored, and flowers were laid at his bust. Naval Forces Commander Rear Admiral Subkhan Bekirov informed the guests about the establishment and activities of the Naval Forces.

Then Aliyeva signed the “Book of Honor” of the Naval Forces. The parties exchanged memorable gifts.