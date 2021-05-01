First VP of Azerbaijan congratulates Azerbaijan's Orthodox Christian community on Easter

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the country’s Christian community on the occasion of Easter on her official Instagram page.

The post on her Instagram page says: “I sincerely congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Easter! I wish each of you robust health, inexhaustible love, joyful days and happy future! May this blessed day fill everyone's heart with pure intentions and good wills, bring kindness, comfort and prosperity to every hearth, and peace and tranquility to every country!”



