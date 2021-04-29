Footage of mine clearance in Azerbaijan's liberated territories - Trend TV report

By Trend





Demining work is being carried out at a high pace in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on Apr.29.

Employees of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency, demine the territories intended for building roads and infrastructure facilities, and for laying cable communication lines.

Later, the territories for cropping will be cleared of mines.

Within a visit to the liberated Zangilan and Gubadly districts held on Apr.29, the bureau’s crew prepared footage of the demining process, during which the detected mines and other unexploded munitions were neutralized.

The footage:



