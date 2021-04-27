TODAY.AZ / Politics

First Vice-President shares video footages from Jabrayil and Zangilan

27 April 2021 [09:25] - TODAY.AZ

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared video footages on her Instagram page highlighting the visit to Jabrayil and Zangilanon April 26, Azertag reported.

In a post on her official Instagram page Mehriban Aliyeva says:

"Dear fellow countrymen,

Our trips to the liberated from occupation territories continue. Today, we visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts again. It is with great pleasure that I share with you footages from our visit.

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN"

































































