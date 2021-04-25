By recognizing so-called "Armenian genocide", risks and challenges for US growing – Russian expert

By Trend





By recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide", risks and challenges for the US are growing, senior analyst of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences Stanislav Pritchin told Trend.

Pritchin was commenting on the recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" by the US president.

Pritchin said that this is a matter of principle for Turkey and the entire context of future relations will be built taking into account this decision of the US president.

“Accordingly, we can say that, most likely, those spheres where Turkey and the US cooperate will be fully scaled back and the number of conflict points in many aspects will increase because Turkey is a key player in Iraq, Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus,” the analyst added. “Of course, the Turkey-US fault line will greatly affect the further interaction of these countries within NATO."

“The US gains little by its decision,” the analyst said.

"A decision in support of Armenia, which is geopolitically incapable of strengthening the US position in the South Caucasus, may lead to the complications in relations with Turkey and, accordingly, with Azerbaijan,” Pritchin said.

US President Joseph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide" in his statement of Apr. 24.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to the proposal.