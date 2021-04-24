Azerbaijan, Turkey to exchange experience on capital markets dev't

Exchange of experience in the field of capital markets will be organized between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the CBA and the Capital Markets Board of Turkey, according to the CBA.

“The purpose of the memorandum is to create the necessary framework for the development of cooperation in the field of capital markets, taking into account the requirements of the national legislation of both countries, organizing the exchange of experience, supporting research and ensuring the exchange of information,” the CBA said.

According to the signed memorandum, it is envisaged to exchange experience between the two structures in the field of capital markets development, conduct joint research works, training programs and provide consulting services, the message said.

At the same time, as part of the memorandum, the sides will exchange information and opinions on the economic and financial processes taking place in both countries.

The CBA stated that the signed memorandum will serve to further strengthen cooperation in all areas and will contribute to the development of both capital markets and the financial sector of the two brotherly countries.