France should abandon OSCE MG co-chairmanship - French Senate member

By Trend





The chairman of the French Senate and the delegation heading to Armenia to participate in the events commemorating the so-called "genocide" must observe neutrality in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Trend reports referring to Nathalie Goulet, member of the French Senate and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

“It would be better for France to refuse from co-chairmanship in the OSCE Minsk Group than to take such a biased, advantageous position for Armenia,” Goulet added.

"On the eve of the presidential election in France, there is a competition for the votes of the French people of Armenian origin,” a member of the French Senate said. “Our diplomacy is also regrettable from the point of view of respect for the international law."