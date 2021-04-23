Baku entitled to demand compensation from Armenia – Russian political analyst

By Trend





Baku is entitled to demand compensation from Armenia, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, member of the Expert Council of the "Officers of Russia" organization Alexander Perendzhiev told Trend.

“The compensation can be demanded not only for the destroyed infrastructure, but also for the mining of the territory,” Perendzhiev added. “It is quite possible to demand such compensation.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Armenia kept Azerbaijan's territories under occupation up until 2020. Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.