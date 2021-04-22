Yashat Foundation collects $18.2m to support martyrs’ families, war veterans

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation that was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during the 2020 Karabakh War, has collected over AZN 31 million ($18.2M) as of April 20, the foundation has reported.

A total of 14,240 people, including 2,881 martyrs’ family members and 2,735 wounded citizens’ needs have been registered on the foundation’s website so far and 5,775 of the requests are already being implemented.

The Fund has spent AZN 19.1 million ($11.2M) on improving the living conditions of 1,331 martyrs’ family members, 1,605 wounded citizens and 6 missing soldiers’ family members, on the education of 33 martyrs’ families members and 2 wounded citizens, on consumer loans of 493 martyrs’ families, 426 wounded and 4 missing soldiers’ family members, and on medical activities of 621 martyrs’ families members and 176 wounded citizens.

Moreover, necessary medical expenses for 59 newborn children of martyrs have been covered and a bank account with an AZN 5,000 ($2.941) deposit has been opened for each child.

Furthermore, to date, the foundation has sent 63 seriously wounded soldiers to Turkey for treatment. The treatment of seven of them has already been successfully completed and the veterans have returned.

More than 150 wounded citizens have been examined by Turkish doctors who arrived in Azerbaijan with the support of the Yashat Foundation.

Likewise, the foundation invited eight Israeli ophthalmologists for the treatment of servicemen with ocular injuries. Thirty veterans were operated on and fifty-one had prosthetic eyes fitted.

From March 18 to 21, 2021, a distribution of 4.000 boxes of Novruz gifts worth AZN 368,000 ($216.470) to the martyrs’ families and the seriously wounded servicemen located at medical facilities were organized jointly by the Yashat Foundation and the Bravo supermarket chain.

Additionally, Yashat Foundation, Turkic World Baku Ataturk High School, the XXI Century International Education and Innovation Center, the Target Lyceum, the Caspian Learning Center, the Evrika Lyceum have signed a memorandum on providing education for martyrs’ children free of charge, and with 50 percent discount for disabled war veterans’ children.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

The war in Nagorno-Karabakh resumed after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani positions and civilians on September 27 in 2020. Azerbaijan carried out counter operation along the entire contact line. The war that lasted 44 days ended in Azerbaijan's liberating most of its territories that had remained under the Armenian occupation since the early 1990s.