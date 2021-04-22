Army's anti-aircraft missile units conduct drills

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army's anti-aircraft missile units are conducting live-fire tactical exercises, the Defence Ministry has reported on its website.

The drills are held under the 2021 combat training plan approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov. During the drills, demonstration fires are shot from various calibre anti-aircraft guns and anti-aircraft missile systems. The imaginary air targets are destroyed by the precise fire at the drills conducted in conditions close to real combat.

In the exercises, the main attention is paid to the operational control of units, improving their skills in organizing combat activities in cooperation with other types of troops, and increasing the level of combat readiness of military personnel, taking into account the experience gained during the Patriotic War, the report added.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia from late September to early November in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.



