ICRC holds international humanitarian law seminar for national cadets

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has held an international humanitarian law seminar for cadets of the Azerbaijani Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, the Defence Ministry has reported on its website.

The seminar was held with the support of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry under the 2021 action plan.

The members of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan made a presentation on the topic “The mandate and activities of the ICRC, an introduction to international humanitarian law” for the military personnel and replied to their questions.

Moreover, an Initiative group from Baku State University and the Scientific-Research Psychology Institute conducted a scientific and practical seminar at the training and educational centre of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The seminar aimed to improve the professional training of participants in the sphere of military psychology, to inculcate the rules for the proper use of new methods and means in psychological work, as well as to improve their proficiency.

At the seminar, various topics were discussed and lectures were given to assess the servicemen’s psychological state and study the socio-psychological and post-war psychological processes in military units.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered trilateral peace deal on November 10, 2020, to end the six-week war over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region which along with seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces.

The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.



