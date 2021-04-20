Preventing glorification of Nazism very important issue, said Azerbaijani MP

By Trend





The very important issue is to stop glorifying Nazism, MP of Azerbaijan Asim Mollazade said during the 9th sitting of the PACE spring session, Trend reports.

In the middle of Yerevan, there's a monument of the nazi commander Qareqin Njde who killed Jews and soviet citizens.

"According to an American investigation agency, Armenia is the most Anti-Semitic country in Europe. More than 70% of the population is Anti Semitic. Just recently in the center of Yerevan they destroyed a Jewish cemetery and used a nazi symbol on that," he added.

Only respect to different races, religions will create a normal environment, noted MP.

“Hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were brutally expelled from the territory of Armenia. The country which is based on hatred has no right to speak about the tolerance,” said Mollazade.

He also added that a very important thing is also a cultural heritage. On previously occupied territories all Azerbaijani cultural heritage was destroyed, as well as cities and museums.